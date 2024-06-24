First PREMIER Bank Sells 7,126 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.16% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 80,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

