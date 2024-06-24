First PREMIER Bank Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.86. 1,662,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,684. The company has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.36.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

