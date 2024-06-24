First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $421,460.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $258.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLR

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Solar by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $21,815,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.