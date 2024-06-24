Flare Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $958.99 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Flare has a market cap of $958.99 million and $10.47 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,814,109,925 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,814,109,925.94353 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02285403 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,293,332.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

