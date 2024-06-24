Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $116.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

