Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FC stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

