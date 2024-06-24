FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $9.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.28. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $8,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

