FY2026 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.74). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $29.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

