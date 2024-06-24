Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 700 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.49. 380,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,961. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

