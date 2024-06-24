Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 747.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.54 and a 200-day moving average of $386.92. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

