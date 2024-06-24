Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.76. 5,266,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,846,799. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.