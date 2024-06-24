Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of RealReal by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

In other RealReal news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 29,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $109,134.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,407 shares in the company, valued at $511,623.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,256,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 29,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $109,134.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,623.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,606 shares of company stock worth $759,706. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. 529,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,239. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

