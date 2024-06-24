Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,940 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Caledonia Investments PLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 732,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

PM traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,715. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

