Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,346. The stock has a market cap of $587.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

