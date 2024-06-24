Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,185 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AXT worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 779,548 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 161,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 149,048 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 127.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 113,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

