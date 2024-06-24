Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,834,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,022,702. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

