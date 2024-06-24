Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 248,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

