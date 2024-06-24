Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,813,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 40,715 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,306,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $12.92. 7,399,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,771,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

