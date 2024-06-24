GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interface by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Interface by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 140,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

