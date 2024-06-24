GateToken (GT) Price Hits $7.63 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00012528 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $710.79 million and $7.68 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get GateToken alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,847.48 or 0.99959855 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00074641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,205,345 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,202,445.02411447 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.60014753 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,612,356.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.