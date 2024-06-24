GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 164,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,593,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GDS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $17,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GDS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $13,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

