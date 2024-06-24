General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

