General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

