Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 433,350 Shares

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
