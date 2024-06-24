Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.25. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1,039 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

