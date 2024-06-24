Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $57.04

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.04, but opened at $54.36. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 741,285 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $122,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

