Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 546 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 282,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,004,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,028,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $207.49 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.75. The company has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

