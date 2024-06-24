Grin Market Capitalization Tops $3.11 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $22,974.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Get Grin alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,900.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00573474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00114525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00266715 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00043425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00070920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.