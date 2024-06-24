GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 670.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

