Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

