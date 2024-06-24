Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 181.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

