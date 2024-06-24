Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $44,000 Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,614,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,988 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TU opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 289.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

