Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $442,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,561,000 after buying an additional 881,992 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 77,285 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12,990.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.