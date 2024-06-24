Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $475,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 690,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

