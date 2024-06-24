Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,284,000 after buying an additional 1,034,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $65.23 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

