Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

