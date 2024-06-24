H.B. Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY24 guidance at $4.15-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FUL opened at $78.01 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $377,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

