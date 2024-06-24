Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Harmonic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 12.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Harmonic by 57.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 221,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,872. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

