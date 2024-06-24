Head to Head Analysis: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46% CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than CaliberCos.

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and CaliberCos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $225.12 million 120.12 $316.64 million $5.02 6.24 CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.22 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -1.26

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats CaliberCos on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

