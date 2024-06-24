Head to Head Analysis: Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

8.1% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Qudian has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -278.52% -3.78% -3.56% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qudian and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $17.79 million 21.09 $5.51 million ($0.30) -6.23 Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 151.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

