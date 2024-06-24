Head-To-Head Contrast: Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) & Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and Leatt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lobo EV Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Leatt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Leatt -2.32% -2.56% -2.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and Leatt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lobo EV Technologies $15.48 million 1.26 $970,000.00 N/A N/A Leatt $47.24 million 0.84 $800,000.00 ($0.17) -37.62

Lobo EV Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leatt.

Summary

Lobo EV Technologies beats Leatt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers electric vehicles and accessories, such as two-wheeled e-bicycles and e-mopeds, three-wheeled electric vehicles, four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles, batteries, and parts and accessories, as well as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor products, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet bags, hats, and hydration kits; casual clothing, caps, and sunglasses; and apparel that comprises suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for personal protective equipment sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and direct to end consumers through digital channels and online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

