Head to Head Review: Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22% Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Prairie Operating and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prairie Operating and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Altex Industries has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 23,729.79%. Given Altex Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million 79.98 -$79.08 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $30,000.00 88.91 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Altex Industries beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.