Head-To-Head Survey: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) vs. Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Tokens.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 4 1 3.20 Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Tokens.com.

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Tokens.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 25.78 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Tokens.com $740,000.00 17.31 -$10.14 million -0.01 -10.59

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Tokens.com

(Get Free Report)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.