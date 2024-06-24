HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $250.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $227.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HEICO has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

