Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Sells $261,877.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

HTGC stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

