Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Critical Review

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hero Technologies and Curaleaf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.92 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -10.26

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 1 0 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hero Technologies and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 381.25%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -434.67% Curaleaf -20.29% -14.43% -5.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Hero Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

