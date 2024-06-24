High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $71.66. 1,864,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,561,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

