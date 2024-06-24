High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $886.97. 391,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,704. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45. The stock has a market cap of $842.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $798.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

