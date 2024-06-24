High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.64. 1,487,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

