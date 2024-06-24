High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $410,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,899,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 155.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 164,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 99,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

BA stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,234. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

